Step inside the ultimate private party at Rock the Country. Because unforgettable music deserves an unforgettable setting, The Liberty Stables Suites deliver the perfect mix of luxury, energy, and Southern grit. Gather your crew, clients, or colleagues and enjoy premium views of the main stage, your own private space, and service tailored just for you—all while being surrounded by the electricity of Rock The Country.



Access & Onsite Perks

Spacious 20’ x 20’ furnished hospitality suite

20 festival passes per day

Daily entry to GA+ areas

Front-stage viewing area at the Main Stage

Parking Included



Food & Beverage

Private bar with your own dedicated bartender

Complimentary Water and Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages Available For Purchase

Access to Upgraded GA+ Food Vendors

Additional Catering Offerings for Purchase, If Desired



Branding & Visibility

Showcase your crew or company with your name featured on signage at your suite



Connectivity & Convenience

Air-conditioned private restrooms

Dedicated Wi-Fi access per suite

Charging stations to keep devices powered up

Skip the line: Pre-order Rock The Country merch and have it delivered right to your suite



Liberty Row Stables are your all-access pass to throw your own private bash inside Rock The Country—the only way to experience the loudest and proudest weekend with both comfort and chaos in perfect balance.



Your Net Investment: $12,500.



Interested in booking a Suite at The Liberty Stables?

Email sponsors@rockthecountry.com today!