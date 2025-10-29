Ashland, KY
July 10-11
Boyd County Fairgrounds
ROCK NOW, PAY LATER
Celebrate America’s 250th with just $2.50 down + monthly payments!
ALL-IN PRICING
What you see is what you pay (taxes processed separately). Base pricing for weekend tickets start at $149.99 + fees, that’s about $75 a day for the Festival For The People!
Weekend GA
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$155.99
What's Included
Includes one GA ticket for both days of Rock The Country.
- Weekend Access to festival food vendors and bars, festival merchandise, activations, and the best music!
This ticket does not include a seat or a chair.
Weekend GA 4-Pack
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$143.99
What's Included
Includes four GA tickets for both days of Rock The Country
- Weekend Access to festival food vendors and bars, festival merchandise, activations, and the best music!
- The most affordable option to purchase for your crew!
This ticket does not include a seat or a chair.
Weekend GA First Responder / Military Discount
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$143.99
What's Included
Includes one GA ticket for both days of Rock The Country
- This special pricing was secured exclusively for our nation's everyday heroes. Military, Nurses, Firefighter and Police personnel can check with FEVO to see if they are eligible for purchase.
This ticket does not include a seat or a chair.
Weekend GA Student Ticket
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$167.99
What's Included
Includes one GA ticket for both days of Rock The Country
- This special pricing was secured exclusively for our students. Please check with FEVO to see if eligible for purchase.
This ticket does not include a seat or a chair.
Barlow Font
Weekend GA +
Starting At
$323.99
What's Included
Includes one GA+ ticket for both days of Rock The Country.
GA+ gives you some sweet perks to enjoy the festival, including:
- Access to all GA and GA+ areas
- Dedicated viewing area in front of the stage on the GA+ designated side.
- A GA+ dedicated shade structure to beat the heat.
- The GA+ experience will have bar and food options for purchase just for you.
- The GA+ restroom zone will include both air-conditioned trailers and additional options, so you can get back to the music.
This ticket does not include a seat or a chair.
Weekend VIP
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$479.99
What's Included
Includes one VIP ticket for both days of Rock The Country.
VIP gives you the ultimate festival experience, including:
- Access to all GA, GA+ and VIP areas
- Dedicated viewing area in front of the stage on the VIP designated side
- Premium Shaded Zone within the VIP area - New in 2026!
- Separate, premium entrance into the festival - New in 2026!
- New for 2026, VIP guests will enjoy elevated food offerings curated by David Bancroft, a nationally recognized chef and winner of Food Network’s Iron Chef Showdown. Inspired by the bold, Southern flavors of his acclaimed restaurant Bow & Arrow, these premium dishes will be available for purchase within the VIP experience.
- The VIP restroom zone will include both air-conditioned trailers and additional options, so you can get back to the music.
- An air conditioned VIP lounge featuring community-style comfortable seating and a live stream of performances from the stage
- A commemorative VIP laminate.
This ticket does not include a seat or a chair.
Front Porch
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$719.99
What's Included
There is one ticket level: $719.99 ($599.99 + $120 fees)
Extremely limited availability, purchase early before they sell out!
Includes one Front Porch ticket for both days of Rock The Country.
Front Porch gives you the ultimate festival experience, including:
- Access to all GA, GA+ and VIP areas
- Provides Seating with an elevated view, ensuring the best seat in the house
- Complimentary non-alcoholic drinks and dinner
- Front Porch guests will receive exclusive, chef-crafted dinners by David Bancroft each night of Rock The Country. Drawing inspiration from the Southern culinary traditions behind Bow & Arrow, these complimentary meals elevate the Front Porch experience with thoughtful, elevated flavors designed to pair perfectly with nights of live music.
- Separate, premium entrance into the festival - New in 2026!
- Festival re-entry permitted until 9pm each day - New in 2026!
- This ticket includes a chair on the Front Porch, first come - first serve
- One General Weekend Parking Pass
Single Day GA
Pump Relief Promotion
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$59.00
What's Included
To help alleviate rising transportation costs nationwide, we are offering YOU up to 50% off General Admission passes for a limited time, while supplies last.
Act fast! This special promotion only lasts from April 15th at 10 a.m. to April 23rd at 12 a.m. ET.
Click on the “Enter Code” button and use code “FUEL” for special pricing!
Includes one GA ticket for your day of choice to Rock The Country.
This ticket does not include a seat or a chair.
Single Day GA
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$89.99
What's Included
Includes one GA ticket for your day of choice to Rock The Country.
This ticket does not include a seat or a chair.
Single Day GA+
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$167.99
What's Included
Includes one GA+ ticket for for your day of choice to Rock The Country. GA+ gives you some sweet perks to enjoy the festival, including:
- Access to all GA and GA+ areas
- Dedicated viewing area in front of the stage on the GA+ designated side.
- A GA+ dedicated shade structure to beat the heat.
- The GA+ experience will have bar and food options for purchase just for you.
- The GA+ restroom zone will include both air-conditioned trailers and additional options, so you can get back to the music.
This ticket does not include a seat or a chair.
Single Day VIP
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$227.99
What's Included
Includes one VIP ticket for your day of choice to Rock The Country.
VIP gives you the ultimate festival experience, including:
- Access to all GA, GA+ and VIP areas
- Dedicated viewing area in front of the stage on the VIP designated side
- Premium Shaded Zone within the VIP area - New in 2026!
- Separate, premium entrance into the festival - New in 2026!
- New for 2026, VIP guests will enjoy elevated food offerings curated by David Bancroft, a nationally recognized chef and winner of Food Network’s Iron Chef Showdown. Inspired by the bold, Southern flavors of his acclaimed restaurant Bow & Arrow, these premium dishes will be available for purchase within the VIP experience.
- The VIP restroom zone will include both air-conditioned trailers and additional options, so you can get back to the music.
- An air conditioned VIP lounge featuring community-style comfortable seating and a live stream of performances from the stage
- A commemorative VIP laminate.
This ticket does not include a seat or a chair.
Liberty Stables Suites
Starting At
What's Included
Step inside the ultimate private party at Rock the Country. Because unforgettable music deserves an unforgettable setting, The Liberty Stables Suites deliver the perfect mix of luxury, energy, and Southern grit. Gather your crew, clients, or colleagues and enjoy premium views of the main stage, your own private space, and service tailored just for you—all while being surrounded by the electricity of Rock The Country.
Access & Onsite Perks
Spacious 20’ x 20’ furnished hospitality suite
20 festival passes per day
Daily entry to GA+ areas
Front-stage viewing area at the Main Stage
Parking Included
Food & Beverage
Private bar with your own dedicated bartender
Complimentary Water and Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Alcoholic Beverages Available For Purchase
Access to Upgraded GA+ Food Vendors
Additional Catering Offerings for Purchase, If Desired
Branding & Visibility
Showcase your crew or company with your name featured on signage at your suite
Connectivity & Convenience
Air-conditioned private restrooms
Dedicated Wi-Fi access per suite
Charging stations to keep devices powered up
Skip the line: Pre-order Rock The Country merch and have it delivered right to your suite
Liberty Row Stables are your all-access pass to throw your own private bash inside Rock The Country—the only way to experience the loudest and proudest weekend with both comfort and chaos in perfect balance.
Your Net Investment: $12,500.
Interested in booking a Suite at The Liberty Stables?
Email sponsors@rockthecountry.com today!
Hotel + Ticket Bundles
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
What's Included
Rock The Country, rest your head. SAVE BIG when you bundle your hotel + tickets together with Jampack. Packages start at $10 down.
Parking
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$36.00
What's Included
Plan ahead and SAVE when you secure your parking tickets in advance! Weekend parking is $60 for a 2-day pass and $36 for a single day pass.
CAMPING
Premium RV Camping w/ 50 Amp
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$1,680.00
What's Included
Guaranteed closest access to festival entrance. Limited spaces available.
Accommodates one 25’x50’ space (approximate), suitable for Class A, B or C motorhomes, fifth wheels or bumper pulls.
8 Guests Allowed Per Space.
50amp power hook-up provided along with everything listed in our inclusions indicated above.
1 camping unit and 1 Vehicle permitted per Premium RV Camping pass. All additional vehicles will need an "Extra Vehicle Pass" and will be parked in an additional lot outside of the campgrounds.
RV Camping w/ 50 Amp
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$1,200.00
What's Included
Accommodates one 25’x50’ space (approximate), suitable for Class A, B or C motorhomes, fifth wheels or bumper pulls.
8 Guests Allowed Per Space.
50amp power hook-up provided along with everything listed in our inclusions indicated above.
1 camping unit and 1 Vehicle permitted per Premium RV Camping pass. All additional vehicles will need an "Extra Vehicle Pass" and will be parked in an additional lot outside of the campgrounds.
RV Camping w/ 30 Amp
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$1,080.00
What's Included
Accommodates one 25’x50’ space (approximate), suitable for Class A, B or C motorhomes, fifth wheels or bumper pulls.
8 Guests Allowed Per Space.
30amp power hook-up provided along with everything listed in our inclusions indicated above.
1 camping unit and 1 Vehicle permitted per Premium RV Camping pass. All additional vehicles will need an "Extra Vehicle Pass" and will be parked in an additional lot outside of the campgrounds.
RV Camping - No Hook-Up
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$720.00
What's Included
Accommodates one 25’x50’ space (approximate), suitable for Class A, B or C motorhomes, fifth wheels or bumper pulls.
8 Guests Allowed Per Space.
Power is not provided within this space, but generators are allowed within festival guidelines for generator use (ex. hours and proximity - see FAQs below).
1 camping unit and 1 Vehicle permitted per Premium RV Camping pass. All additional vehicles will need an "Extra Vehicle Pass" and will be parked in an additional lot outside of the campgrounds.
Car + Tent Camping
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$330.00
What's Included
Accommodates one 20'x20’ space
4 Guests Allowed Per Space
1 Vehicle permitted per Car + Tent Camping pass. All additional vehicles will need an "Extra Vehicle Pass" and will be parked in an additional lot outside of the campgrounds.
Extra Vehicle Camping Pass
All Inclusive Pricing = Base Price + Fees
Starting At
$72.00
What's Included
Each campsite includes parking for one vehicle and one camping unit (RV or tent). Once parked, no vehicles can come and go from the festival campgrounds. If you need an additional vehicle, then you will need to purchase the Extra Vehicle Pass. The extra vehicle will be parked in a lot outside of the campgrounds. Campers will be able to walk to and from the Extra Vehicle Lot with their camping wristband.
Vehicles will go through festival security and are subject to search upon re-entry.
Extra Vehicle Lot Hours:
Thursday: 8am - Midnight
Friday - Saturday 6am - 9pm
Please note peak traffic hours will delay re-entry to the Extra Vehicle Lot.
- Each pass includes 3 nights of camping including the day before show day through the day after.
- Check-In is Thursday from 8am – Midnight and Friday 6am – 9am. If you are not able to check-in during those hours, then our Jampack Hotel Options might be a better fit!
- Re-entry to and from the festival venue to the campgrounds.
- Access to the General Store and Food Options.
- Campground Entertainment at the Fanzone Stage.
- Each camping site allows for one vehicle and one camping unit. For any additional vehicles, you will need to purchase an Extra Vehicle Lot Pass. These additional vehicles will not be allowed into the campgrounds.
- Festival admission is sold separately.
- Festival admission.
- Showers will be $10 each for both RV and Car campers on site throughout the weekend.
- Electricity is only included on select camping packages. Waste and Water hook up is not included, but on site services will be offered prior to the festival by email to all camping purchasers. Each service will be purchased and reserved through an online booking system about 4 weeks prior to the show for ease of on site fulfillment.
- We can not guarantee you a space next to your pals. Arrive together to stay together!
SITE MAP
Venue Map
The 411
Prepare to ROCK. Read all the FAQs before you roll in to Ashland.
This is an all ages event. Everyone will need their own individual ticket, and children 2 and under are free.
If you’re not camping, you’re allowed one entry per day. Re-entry refers to leaving the festival grounds and returning on the same day. Once you have scanned into the festival, you are in for the day. Any Exit (including going to the parking lots) is not permitted, and re-entry would not be allowed on that day.
Items are typically turned in to our Guest Services and Will Call tent; check-in with our staff there!
Parking typically opens around noon, however, we will share exact times closer to the event date.
All festival hours, including door times and music performance schedules will be announced approximately 1-2 weeks prior to the festival.
Vendor Applications are currently closed.
Please reach out to sponsors@rockthecountry.com to discuss partnership opportunities. We look forward to hearing from you!
Please note that Rock The Country is a cashless event. Most Vendors will only take card and RFID wristbands. Credit card payments will be accepted, in addition to Tap to Pay with Apple and Google Pay and Registered RFID festival wristbands.
- Empty plastic reusable water bottles + 2 factory sealed water bottles per person
- Cell phones and portable chargers
- Sealed packs of cigarettes and cigars
- Vape pens and e-cigarettes
- 1 Chair per person is permitted
- Sunscreen (non-aerosol).
- Empty personal sized Soft-Bag Coolers
- Guns, knives and weapons of any kind
- Outside food and drink
- Tent and umbrellas
- Wagons
- Animals or Pets are not permitted, with the exception of Service Animals
- Illegal substances or paraphernalia
- Laser pointers, chains, chain wallets or spikes
- Fireworks or explosives.
- Flags, walkie talkies or 2-way radios.
- Professional cameras, video cameras, GoPros and audio recording equipment.
- For the safety and security of our event, our festival team has the right to deem ANY other items not listed unfit or unsafe inside the festival.
You can bring in a standard single lawn chair per person. All lawn chairs must be brought in without bags or sleeves.
No your bag does not have to be clear, but it will be searched upon entry.
Yes! We will have ADA viewing platform with a wheelchair accessible ramp at every Rock the Country festival.
All ticket prices listed are available in limited quantities. Once that allotment sells out, we flip to the next, higher priced level. Buy early and save!
Camping and parking are sold separately from festival admission.
Tickets may not be used for advertising or promotional purposes without explicit permission from event organizers (Peachtree Entertainment).
Yes! You can get hotel packages through jampack.
Our official ticket outlet is Frontgate Tickets. They’ll help you no problem HERE. For any festival questions, please email us: info@rockthecountry.com.
Our official ticket outlet is Frontgate Tickets. They’ll help you no problem HERE. For any festival questions, please email us: info@rockthecountry.com
GA, GA+, VIP, and Front Porch will come in the form of RFID wristbands and will be mailed to you approximately 5-30 days prior to the event or sooner.
Tickets cannot be transferred.
A Drivers license/government ID is accepted at the box office.
Box office hours will be shared closer to the event. Please note, that the venue(s) we are hosting our event in are not official vendors for tickets for our events and will not be able to assist you if you visit them prior to the event. Our box office will typically open morning of each show day around 10am.
Our GA, GA+, and VIP sections are all standing sections! Our VIP pass type does offer comfortable, community seating options in the lounge, but it is first come, first served and not guaranteed.
Our Military/First responder tickets can be purchased through FEVO, found HERE.
All purchases are final and non-refundable.
All campers and their vehicles + camping units must go through camping check-in.
The hours are listed below; we do not have any other camping check-in options.
Camping Check In:
Thursday – 8am – Midnight
Friday – 6am – 9am
All campers will need to be out of the campsites by noon on Sunday. All electricity typically end around 11am.
- If you are car camping your campsite is 20’ x 20’.
- If you are RV camping your campsite is 25’ x 50’. RV campsites will allow for class A,B, and C type RV’s, and will allow for one companion vehicle. (1 Camping Unit and 1 Vehicle)
It is dependent on what your RV requires for power. Check your manufacturer handbook if you are unsure. We will not be able to upgrade you from a 30amp to a 50amp on site, so please plan accordingly.
Waste and Water services will be offered PRIOR to the festival by email to all camping purchasers. Each service will be purchased and reserved through an online booking system about 4 weeks prior to the show.
Once you have parked at your campsite, no vehicles can come and go. You are allowed re-entry between the festival and the campgrounds! There is an extra vehicle parking pass available to those who would like to leave a car parked outside of the campgrounds. It can be reached by walking to and from the lot during set hours!
Hours will be shared closer to the festival date and emailed to all campers in a “Know Before You Go” email so you’re prepared before you arrive.
Anyone who has a camping wristband will be allowed in the campgrounds.
- RV camping packages allow 8 guests per campsite.
- Car and Tent camping packages allow for 4 guests per campsite.
When you're in the Campgrounds of Rock the Country, here are some items that you should consider bringing with you to enhance your experience:
- Coolers: Keep your beverages and perishable items cool and refreshing with a cooler.
- Food and Snacks: While there are food vendors on-site, having your own selection of snacks and meals can be convenient and cost-effective.
- Yard Games: Enjoy some outdoor fun with yard games like cornhole, frisbee, or any other games you and your friends or family enjoy.
- Additionally, don't forget to bring essentials like camping gear, personal items, and any specific items needed for your RV setup. Preparing in advance ensures that you have a comfortable and enjoyable time at the festival.
- To ensure the safety and well-being of all festival attendees, the following items are prohibited from being brought into the RV or Car Camping area:
- Animals with the exception of service animals
- Campfires, woodfire grills, or grills with open flames of any kind
- Guns, knives, or weapons of any kind
- Illegal substances
- Drones
- Wheeled transportation or powered vehicles of any kind (such as golf carts, ATVs, etc.)
- Trampolines
- Laser pointers
- No personal, portable restroom setups in private campground spots, due to hazardous waste dumping.
- Water guns
- Fire lanterns, Chinese sky fire lanterns, sky candles, fire balloons, or fireworks
- Any items deemed dangerous by security
- Bad attitudes (a positive and respectful festival atmosphere is encouraged)
- Please adhere to these guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable festival experience for all attendees. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
**NOTE: If you bring a firearm or weapon it will be confiscated and there will be a $50 fee to hold the item for the weekend.
Thursday: 5PM - 9 PM
Friday & Saturday: 9 AM - 4PM & 9PM - Midnight
Each shower is $10 for every Car or RV camper, and allows for a maximum amount of 20 minutes in the shower room
Upon arrival please check-in with our camping staff for any ADA accommodations.
All rented RVs will need their camping decal / sticker placed on the mirror prior to arrival at Camping Check-In.
Once the RV is dropped off, the camper driving the companion vehicle must arrive during Camping Check-In hours in order to be parked inside the campgrounds by their Rented RV. If the companion vehicle arrives outside of the Camping Check-In hours, they will not be able to enter the campgrounds.
Yes, your RV and companion vehicle will be searched for items on our prohibited items list! Your RV will be searched before entering the campgrounds.
Personal, non-towable generators are fine to bring with you in the campgrounds. However, if at any point your generator or campsite become a situation deemed disruptive by festival staff, you may be asked to cut it off or remove..
No, once your vehicle is parked in the campgrounds, it is there for the weekend.
No, but it must arrive within Camping Check-In hours or it will not be able to enter the campgrounds.
Keep in mind that once your companion vehicle is parked with your RV, it cannot move until you’re ready to leave permanently for the weekend. All campsites are permitted 1 camping unit and 1 vehicle to arrive during Camping Check-In hours. Any additional vehicles will need an Extra Vehicle Parking Lot Pass.
Each campsite includes parking for one vehicle and one camping unit (RV or tent). Once parked, no vehicles can come and go from the festival campgrounds. If you need an additional vehicle, then you will need to purchase the Extra Vehicle Pass. The extra vehicle will be parked in a lot outside of the campgrounds. Campers will be able to walk to and from the Extra Vehicle Lot with their camping wristband.
Vehicles will go through festival security and are subject to search upon re-entry.
Extra Vehicle Lot Re-Entry Hours:
Thursday – 8am – Midnight
Friday: 6am – 9pm
Saturday: 6am – 9pm
Please note peak traffic hours delay re-entry to the Extra Vehicle Lot. Any vehicles parking in the extra camping vehicle lot are subject to search each time they re-enter the lot.
2am to 8am. Any outstanding noise or commotion during these hours may be deemed unfit for the campgrounds by festival staff or security.
This year also brings the debut of a brand-new Fan Zone, featuring a second stage presented by Raised Rowdy, giving fans even more music, louder nights, and unforgettable moments. Campers will have additional access to the Fan Zone during the weekend for food and the general store.
Plan ahead and save when you secure your parking tickets in advance! Weekend and single day, along with ADA parking available.
ADA parking spaces are on a first-served basis to vehicles displaying a state-issued handicapped plate or placard and must be paired with a purchased weekend parking pass.
ADA camping spaces are on a first-served basis to vehicles displaying a state-issued handicapped plate or placard and is included in your festival ticket purchase.
We will provide ADA golf cart style shuttles to and from the ADA parking area to the festival entry.
We recommend purchasing parking prior to arriving for a smooth entry! Day of Show Parking will be available if we don't sell out ahead of time.
We will have a rideshare drop off and pick up zone! These areas will be noted on the final map released closer to the festival date.
No, parking overnight is strictly prohibited unless you have a camping package / extra vehicle camping pass.
Rock The Country is a rain or shine event, however, there are several instances in which the festival may be paused or evacuated due to inclement weather, including (but not limited to): severe thunderstorms, lightning in our festival radius, excessive wind, hail, flooding, or as directed by local emergency personnel. Our team is always monitoring weather conditions and consulting with specialists to ensure the safest event possible. In the event of inclement weather our team will be monitoring and sending out updates via text, stage video walls, and social media. We will have an inclement weather plan in place, if severe weather does impact the festival.
Yes, there will be free water stations throughout the festival!
Drugs and any illegal substances are prohibited in the festival and campgrounds.
Rock the Country reserves the right, without refund, to refuse admission or eject any person who fails to comply with the rules and regulations of the festival, local law enforcement, or federal law. Those who are acting in a disorderly manner, or acting in ways that are illegal or offensive may be ejected from the festival.
Look out for your fellow festival goers! If you see something suspicious please let a staff member of our security team know. Bad attitudes at others’ expense and/or offensive, vulgar, verbal or physical altercations will not be tolerated.
All attendees and bags will be searched upon entry.
We will share a detailed map closer to the festival identifying all entrances, restrooms, concessions and the first aid/medical tent. There will be a Medical Tent available in the campgrounds and inside the festival.
Yes! If you bring a doctor’s note, medication and medically necessary food can be brought. Medication brought in will need to be in its original packaging.